Azam Tariq’s killer arrested

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) rounded up a suspect wanted for the murder of Maulana Azam Tariq from Islamabad airport early Thursday, officials confirmed.

Maulana Azam Tariq was assassinated in October 2003, on the outskirts of Islamabad while he was returning from Jhang. He was then a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. The suspect, Sabtain Kazmi, was held from Islamabad airport, while he was attempting to board a UK-bound flight. The suspect carried Rs1 million head money, however, his name was not included in the Exit Control List.—INP