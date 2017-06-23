Azam Tariq murder case: Main accused to be indicted on July 3

Islamabad

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday decided to indict main accused in banned Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) chief Azam Tariq’s murder case on July 3. Police produced the main accused Sibtain Kazmi, before ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi amid tight security. Advocate Zulfiqar Naqvi submitted his attorney to represent Kazmi in the case. During the hearing, the judge said that on last hearing challan of the case was presented. He added that the accused will be indicted in the murder case on next date of hearing on July 3.—INP