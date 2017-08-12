Azadi Train to start its journey from Islamabad today

City Reporter

Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train would start its journey from Margalla Railway Station Islamabad on Saturday to its first destination, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Managing Director Carriage Factory Islamabad (CFI) Muhammad Yusuf told media that the train would cover about four thousand kilometers long journey within 15 days which would be culminated in Karachi.

He said that the train will stop at all the big stations for two to three hours where musical programmes and cultural dances by the artists would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for entertaining the public participating in Independence Day celebrations.

Muhammad Yusuf said that Azadi Train will contain coaches representing the culture and traditions of all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The main objectives for running Azadi Train are to highlight the aspects of Freedom Movement, sacrifices of Armed Forces for the defense of the country and culture and heritage of all the regions,” Managing Director CFI said.

The artists of PNCA would also hold puppet show on national themes as part of the Independence Day programmes, the committee members said.

According to schedule issued by Ministry of Railways Special Azadi Train will start its journey from Margalla Station on August 12 and will culminate at Karachi Cantt Station on 25 August 2017.

The Azadi Special Train will leave Margalla Station at 12:30 pm from Islamabad and will reach Peshawar Cantt at 4:30 pm. On August 13 it will leave Peshawar Cantt at 10:30 am from Rawalpindi and will be welcomed there at 7:15 PM.

It will leave Rawalpindi Railway Station on August 15 at 9:15 in the morning and will come to Lahore at 10:00 in the night time. It will stopover in Lahore for two days and will leave for Multan on August 17.

The Special Azadi Train will arrive at Multan at 11:30 pm and on August 18 it will leave Multan at 9 am for Khanpur and will reach there at 7:19 in twilight.

After a night stay the train will proceed from Khanpur at 8:30 am and will arrive at Sukkur at 8 pm. On 20 August will depart Sukkur at 9:30 in the morning and will arrive at Sibbi at 8 in the evening. For residing there for a day will advance from Sibbi on August 21 at 7 in the morning and will arrive at Quetta at 5 in the evening.