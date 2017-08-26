Azadi Train sets off for Sukkur

Quetta

Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on Friday completed its tour of Balochistan province and set off for Sukkur in Sindh.

Azadi Train had arrived in Balochistan on August 22 and was warmly received at various railway stations including Dera Murad Jamali, Bakhtiyarabad Domki, Sibi, Abigum, Mach, Kolpur and Quetta.

Later, Azadi train, after night stay at Sibi, arrived here in Quetta city for two-day stay to entertain the people of city.

Hundred of thousands people visited Azadi Train galleries and cultural floats at Sibi and Quetta Cantt Railway Station.

Residents of Quetta highly appreciated Pakistan Railway for plying special Azadi Train to educate and entertain people across the country.—APP