Azadi Train reaches Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur

Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on Sunday entertained the local people here at Bahawalpur Railway Station during two-hour stay. A large number of people including youngsters, students, women and others warmly welcomed the train with national enthusiasm. The galleries including armed forces, Kashmir, Railways, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also opened for the general public at Railway station.

On arrival of Azadi train people were very enthusiastic and chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Muhammad Fahad, a visitor said that the train beautifully decorated with prominent symbols of national culture and heritage train is effectively promoting the unity among the nation and also has valuable information about all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi Special Train is promoting the national unity and enthusiasm all over the country.

He said that the Train will prove as a sign of federation and a tool of connectivity between all provinces including Gilgit- Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, in the morning the train after two-day stay at Multan resumed its journey. During one hour stay each at Shujabad and Lodhran Railway Stations, the train attracted a large number of people. People of Shujabad and Lodhran celebrated the arrival of Azadi Train with chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad. A large number of students of various schools also visited the train.—APP