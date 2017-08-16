Azadi Train gets warm welcome at Chaklala Junction

Rawalpindi

The short stay of Azadi Train at Chaklala Railway Junction entertained the local people with its beautiful features of display of heroic struggle of national heroes and cultural models.

The local people gathered at Junction in a large number to welcome the beautifully illuminated Azadi Train, which is plying across the country as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The local people including youngsters, students, senior citizens and families took keen interest in the picture galleries and illuminated cultural floats of the Azadi Train. “I came here with my family and children and we all are excited to visit this cultural and historical Azadi Train” said Muhammad Hanif a visitor.

He said the countrywide visit of the train will spread the messages of love, unity and humanity among the people, promoting the soft image of the country at international levels. Sumeera, a young student said that it is really great day for her to see such historical galleries. Azadi Train has added colour to our Independence Day celebrations.