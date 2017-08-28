Azadi Train entertains people of Hyderabad, Kotri

Hyderabad

Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train entertained the people of Hyderabad here at Railway Station during one-night stay. Azadi train arrived here in the city late night, a huge number of people were present at Railway Station for the reception of beautifully decorated Azadi Train. With arrival of train, Pakistan National Council of the Arts artists troupe arranged a musical show to entertain the people of the city.

Artists performed in the musical show were include Ejaz Hussain, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Raja Imran, Krishan Lal Bheel, Mithu Jee, Jalil Shabnum and Junior Alan Faqeer representing all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of Azadi Train. A large number of students and families also present on the occasion.

Azadi Train, early morning on Sunday also opened the galleries to entertain the visitors of Azadi Train. A large number of students of various educational institutions also visted galleries and cultural floats. Later, Azadi Train departed for Kotri and during short stay at Kotri Railway Station entertained a large number of people present at Railway station for reception of Azadi Train.

Azadi Train resumed its journey to its last destination Karachi and today late evening will reach Karachi for two night stay to entertain the people of Karachi. The business community of Hyderabad also welcomed Azadi Train and appreciated the government for plying special Azadi Train. The railway station was beautifully decorated with National flags and banners of welcome for Azadi train. Azadi Train started its countrywide journey on August 12 from Islamabad Margalla Railway Station and will culminate at Karachi Railway Station on August 29.—APP