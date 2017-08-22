Azadi Train enters Sindh

Dahrki

Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on Monday reached Sindh province to entertain the people after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. A large number of people were present at Dahrki Railway Station to welcome Azadi Train. Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that the train successfully completed its tour of KP and Punjab and now the train will entertain people Sindh and Balochistan province. He expressed hope that a large number of people would welcome Azadi train at every Railway Station.

The people of Dahrki took keen interest in the cultural floats and galleries of Azadi Train. People also chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad on the arrival of the train. Azadi Train taking short stays at Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pano Akil and Rohri, will reach Sukkur for night stay. After a night stay at Sukkur Azadi Train depart for Balochistan province. In Sadiqabad, a large number of people here at Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad Railway Stations on Monday showed keen interest in the cultural floats and galleries of Special Azadi Train.

Thousands of people were present at Railway Stations to welcome the beautifully decorated train. The train consists of coaches representing the cultures and traditions of all four provinces of the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. Azadi train continues to attract huge number of people at every railway station of the country. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that long queues of visitors were seen at every railway stations.

The visitors carried National flag and chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) artists troupe also performed at Sadiqabad Railway Station and got big applause from the audience at jam packed railway station.—APP