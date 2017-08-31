Azadi Train completes tour of Sindh province

Dera Ghazi Khan

Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on Wednesday successfully completed its tour of Sindh province after entertaining people at Kashmor Colony Railway Station. People carrying National flags and banners chanted slogans “Pakistan Zindabad” on the arrival of the train.

The visitors highly appreciated the federal government for plying special Azadi Train to educate and entertain people across the country. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that Azadi Train countrywide journey would culminate on Thursday after visiting various railway stations including Leah, Bhakkar, Kundian, Mianwali, Daud Khel, Jand and later it will reach Rawalpindi.

Azadi Train consists of 18 bogies, six of which have been decorated with artwork inspired by the heritage and culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.—APP