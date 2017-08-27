Azadi Train attracts thousands of people

Khairpur

Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on Saturday warmly received at various Railway Stations of Sindh province including Rohri, Khairpur, Mehrabpur, Padidan and Nawabshah. Thousands of people were present at every railway station to welcome Azadi Train with National spirit. The railways station was beautifully decorated with National flags and sound system was playing National songs to entertain the people.

The visitors took keen interest in the display of galleries and cultural floats. Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb told APP that Azadi train would reach Hyderabad late evening for one night stay. He said that people across the country loved its culture and history. A large number students and families also visited Azadi Train galleries. The visitors lauded federal government for plying special Azadi Train to educate people about culture and history of the country.

Folk artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) also entertained the visitors and got big applause. Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 from Margalla Railway Station Islamabad. Its countrywide tour will culminate at Karachi Railway Station on August 28.

People of Khairpur accorded enthusiastic response to ‘Azadi Train’ that arrived at Khairpur railway station on Saturday and later departed for Nawabshah. The train on arrival was widely welcomed by people from all walks of life. They were waving national flags and chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The Azadi train displaying the culture of all the provinces of the country was decorated with cultural hues of Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi and Pushtoon traditions and heritage of prominent cities of Pakistan. The designs of national sites and areas attracted people specially children who for the first time witnessed the national sites. On the occasion national and patriotic songs were presented and were widely admired by people present at the station.—APP