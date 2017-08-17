Azadi Train attracts large number of people

Staff Reporter

Azadi Train entertained the local people here at city Railway Station with its striking features of display of heroic struggle of national heroes, paintings and cultural floats. A large number of citizens including youth, children, men and women thronged Lahore Railway Station to see Azadi Train that is a best source for common man’s informal education about Pakistan and its history and heritage, national heroes, cultures of its provinces, social life, Pakistan’s achievements in comity of nations etc.

The citizens also made selfies and photo of the beautiful replicas and models placed on the Azadi Train comprising five galleries and six floats. Five galleries depict the sacrifices rendered during struggle for Pakistan, the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, and Indian aggression and atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. While, cultural colours of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are highlighted on the six floats of Azadi Train.

Azadi Train also features puppet show in collaboration of a group of Lok Virsa and Pakistan National Council of Arts for entertainment of the people.

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place for Azadi Train.

Pakistan Railways management said that prime objective of Azadi Train operation was to highlight Pakistan’s history, heritage and heroes, cultures of its provinces as well as education of people about their compatriots living in various parts of Pakistan.

Azadi Train started its journey from Margalla Railway Station Islamabad and after passing through various cities including Peshawar and Rawalpindi reached Lahore. After two days stop in Punjab capital, Azadi Train would restart its journey for next station (Multan) on August 17 and culminate its journey at Karachi on August 25, according to the PR management.

The citizens, who came to see Azadi Train at Lahore Railway Station, were of the view that Azadi Train was bringing to light cultures of every province, Pakistan Movement, Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self- determination and public welfare and developmental projects of the present government. They termed Azadi Train as an outstanding programme of Pakistan Railways and said that it was creating awareness among the youth about history and heroes of Pakistan and living style of the Pakistanis residing in different areas.