Azadi Train arrives in Quetta

Quetta

Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train Wednesday arrived here at Quetta Railway Station and recieved warm welcome from the people. Senior officials of Railway and a large number of people were present at Railway Station to welcome Azadi Train. People also were carrying National flags and chanting slogans “Pakistan Zindabad” on arrival of train. The beautifully decorated cultural floats attracted the visitors in large numbers. The folk artists also performed on the occasion.

Azadi Train consists of 18 bogies, six of which have been decorated with art work inspired by the heritage and culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. DS Quetta Railway Station, Aamir Baloch in his welcome remarks said that Azadi Train would entertain the people here for two days. He said that Azadi Train started its journey on August 12 and after traveling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh arrived here.

The visitors were showing keen interest in the cultural floats of Mazar-e- Quaid and his Ziarat residency. The people also appreciated the historical galleries and cultural floats depicting the culture of all four provinces including GB and AJK. Earlier, Azadi Train was warmely recieved by people at Abigum, Mach and Kolpur Railway Junctions during its short stays there. The folk artists also performed at Mach and Kolpur Railway Station and got big applause from the local people.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Muhammad Haseeb also thanked the people of Quetta for warm welcome at Railway Station. He said that people would enjoy for two days to visit the beautiful galleries, adding that folk musical show would also be arranged for the visitors.—APP