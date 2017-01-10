Ayub Khan takes oath as minister for counter terrorism

Staff Reporter

Muhammad Ayub Khan MPA Monday took oath as the provincial minister, at a ceremony held here at Governor’s House.

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana administered the oath. The ceremony was attended by Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Chief Secretary, IG Police Punjab and other high ranking officials.

Muhammad Ayub Khan has been given the portfolio of Counter-Terrorism Department. With his induction as minister, the total number of ministers in Punjab Cabinet has raised to 33.

Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan is son of Sardar Muhammad Murad Khan Gadhi.