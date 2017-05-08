Ayesha reviews progress of projects of PSPA

City Reporter

The Provincial Minister for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that Graduation and Assets Transfer Scheme has been formally launched for making the disabled persons self-sufficient benefiting from “Khidmat Cards” issued by the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA).

She said that under this scheme, more than 2500 cows and buffalo will be distributed in collaboration with Livestock & Dairy Development Department among disabled women of 35 to 55 years of age in rural areas who are able to look after these cattle.

The Provincial Minister said that the first batch of 60 cattle has been handed over to deserving women of Gujranwala Division in Wazirabad.

She said that the process of distribution of cattle will be completed in other districts of the province at the end of current fiscal year. Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that Graduation Scheme will not only provide honourable job to the unattended women and rid them of the problems of daily routine life but they will also be able to earn livelihood for their families.

She expressed these views while addressing a review meeting in connection with progress of the projects of Punjab Social Protection Authority. The Provincial Minister said that Khidmat Cards Scheme of Punjab Social Protection Authority, Khadim-e-Punjab Zewar Taleem Programme, Education and Training of Children, Financial assistance for brick-klin Laborers for eradication of bonded labour, vocational training for deserving youth and provision of interest-free loans are such revolutionary programmes of Punjab Government as will not only play an important role in eliminating poverty from the country but will also be helpful in achieving the fixed targets of growth strategy of the province.