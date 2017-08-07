Ayesha Gulalai’s allegation

When Imran Khan was asked whether he sent objectionable messages to Ayesha Gulalai, he appeared defensive, which is not his temperament. Instead of fuming with rage and shouting down at the correspondents questioning him, he took refuge behind his decency: ‘I don’t want to say much about women’. Khan was low-key and on his back foot without his usual display of snobbishness.

He looked as sheepish while facing the situation as Sheikh Rashid did when he had to confront someone from whom he had bought a luxury vehicle sometime ago and had not paid for it. Sheikh Rashid’s creditor confronted him outside Parliament and poor Sheikh looked nervous and did not know what to do. Could one imagine someone accusing Sheikh Rashid when he actually did not owe money to him? Sheikh Rashid would have twisted his accuser’s neck there and then. Instead, Sheikh Rashid appeared to say, ‘come on, yaar, don’t joke with me’. However, both Imran Khan and his prime ministerial candidate – Sheikh Rashid – only blamed the PML-N for hatching a conspiracy against them. Poor public does not know who is conspiring against whom.

DR A P SANGDIL

Oslo, Norway

