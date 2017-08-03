Ayesha Gulalai pocketed Rs50mln to level allegations: Fawad Chaudhry  

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accused former party member Ayesha Gulalai for taking Rs. 50 million from ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in order to campaign against PTI chief Imran Khan.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that she met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Amir Muqam before her presser on Tuesday. He argued that whenever there is trouble ahead for Raiwind leadership, PML-N uses petty tools like character assassination. He gave the example the Benazir Bhutto who was insulted in the 1990s with fake photographs. “Husain Haqqani was also involved in the act,” he claimed.

He recalled the NA-88 elections when Tehmina Durrani s book was used for character assassination. “PML-N was behind wrongly insulting Imran Khan after his entry into politics,” he said. PTI spokesperson said that ex-PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai has also been used for character assassination.

“Geo TV was interviewing Ayesha Gulalai and Jang Group was used as media arm of PML-N. Mir Shakil ur Rehman admits doing business with them,” he said. The PTI spokesperson also disapproved her decision of not voting in favour of PTI-backed candidate for premiership, Sheikh Rasheed, in National Assembly session yesterday. The party will ask Election Commission of Pakistan to de-seat Ayesha Gulalai.

He demanded to make the report of Model Town tragedy public so that the killers of innocent people can be punished. “We demand to public Justice Jaffer Najfi’s report on Model Town tragedy in which several were killed including women and children. It is our duty to safeguard their rights,” he said. PTI spokesperson maintained that the party stands with the martyrs of Model Town incident and we will take legal action.

Fawad Chaudhry accused the whole Sharif family of involvement in money laundering and demanded to open Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. He foresaw that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif will take bail before NA-120 by-election.

He slammed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not filing appeal in Supreme Court on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case within seven days. The PTI leader demanded to make volume 10 of Panama case JIT report public. He called the newly appointed prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his cabinet as dummy. He alleged Abbasi of involvement in Rs. 220 billion fraud in LNG project.

PTI spokesman asked ECP to declare Nawaz Sharif ineligible to hold party presidency.

Originally Published byNNI