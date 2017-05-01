Ayaz urges Ghani to avoid blame-game

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday urged Afghanistan to avoid the blame-game and work together to a mutually beneficial future.

He expressed these views in a frank ‘heart-to-heart’ meeting, spanning over five hours with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential palace in Kabul, a press release said.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is currently on an official visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan President with an aim to lower the tensions between the two neighbouring states. He is leading an unprecedented 15 Member parliamentary delegation of top leaders from both Houses of the Pakistani Parliament.

The Speaker made it clear to the Afghan President that Pakistan believed in harnessing good neighbourly relations on equal footing. “There is no Big Brother between us,” assured Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He said the delegation had come with an open heart to start a new beginning in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

The Speaker shared with the President about his proposal of hosting a joint Conference of the Speakers of Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China with an aim to seek solutions of the regional problems regionally.

President Ashraf Ghani, in his detailed analysis of the Pak-Afghan relations put on table the Afghan grievances and called for a working mechanism to resolve all out-standing differences.

