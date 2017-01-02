Ayaz Soomro resigns from NA-204 for Bilawal

Larkana

A week after former president Asif Ali Zardari’s ‘surprise announcement’, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA from Larkana Ayaz Soomro on Monday sent his resignation to the party leadership to pave way for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to enter the National Assembly.

According to sources, Ayaz Somroo has stepped down from NA-204 (Larkana) seat, whereas, Azra Fazal Pechuho is expected to resign from NA-213 (Nawabshah) within two days, on which, Asif Ali Zardari will contest by-election.

Soon after returning from Dubai, ending his one and half year long self-imposed exile, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari made a surprise announcement that he and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, both will contest elections to enter the parliament.

Breaking the “good news” to his party workers in a mammoth gathering in PPP’s stronghold Gari Khuda Bakhsh of Naudero, Sindh, Zardari revealed he will contest the election from Nawabshah while Bilawal will kick start his parliamentary politics from Larkana.—INP