Ayaz for regular interaction between Pakistan, Russian political, parliamentary leadership

Staff Reporter

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has stressed the need for regular interaction between the political and parliamentary leadership to build the bridges of understanding and friendship. He expressed these views while taking with Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Duma (Russian Parliament) and Mr. Chung Sye-kyun, Speaker of Republic of Korea in the sideline meetings separately during 2nd Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ (MSEAP), according to a message received here from Seoul, Republic of Korea. Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries came under discussion.

While talking with his Russian counterpart, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Russia not only share the same Continent but also the same values of democracy and human freedom, therefore, both the nations need to take their bilateral relation to new heights. He said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and wants to diversify them through parliamentary, people-to-people and economic ties. He said that joint efforts by the both countries are needed for regional peace and progress.

Russian State Duma Speaker Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin supported the idea of his Pakistani counterpart to hold a conference in Pakistan devoted to security issues and fight against terrorism with the participation of Iran, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq invited his Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan which he accepted and said that he will visit Pakistan by the end of year. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin also invited his Pakistani counterpart to take part in a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq agreed to participate in both the meetings.

Talking to the Korean Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the need for regular interaction between political leadership, parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new heights. He also stressed the need for frequent exchange of Parliamentary Delegation and to re-activate friendship groups between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.

Mr. Chung Sye-kyun, Speaker of Republic of Korea agreed with the Speaker and said that his government also desires to have cordial relation with Pakistan. He said that his government also attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further cement them through cooperation in diverse fields. The Korean Speaker said that his country is eager to assist Pakistan in strengthening democratic institutions, aiding in capacity building and trainings.