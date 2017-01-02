Ayaz asks politicians to help strengthening NAP

Staff Reporter

The Speaker of National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq on Monday urged political parties in the country to evolve a joint strategy for further strengthening of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The Speaker, on a day long visit to the metropolis, talking to journalists said efficient implementation of NAP was extremely crucial and needed to be further reinforced.

“This is important to tackle the serious challenges faced by the country,” he said. In reply to a question Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the situation demanded that all political parties must rise above their respective interests and join hands for the national cause.

“We have to work together for the sake of national interests,” he reiterated. The NA speaker said he was fully conscious of his responsibilities and will continue to play his role as a bridge between exchequer and opposition parties in the house.