Axis of Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia can change world: Zafar

Salim Ahmed

Axis of Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia can change the world. Pakistan should learn from the good governance of Turkey.

These thoughts were shared by speakers during 57th conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Society Club on the topic of “Effects of Turkish rebellion attempt on Pakistan” held on Sunday.

Speakers including former Federal Law Minister Senator S. M. Zafar, former Minister of State Qayyum Nizami, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, Jameel Gishkori, Dr. Hasibullah, Engineer Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Abdul Majeed Khan, Professor Dr. Atiya Syed, former Advisor IMF Khalid Mahmood Saleem, Engr. Mansoor Ahmed, former DG Intelligence Bureau Maj. (retd) Shabbir Ahmed, Salman Abid, Muhammad Azeem and Professor Farzana Rashid spoke about the social and political conditions of Turkey and relations with Pakistan and Pakistani citizens.

Former Federal Law Minister Senator S. M. Zafar said that Turkish rebellion attempt would have no effects on Pakistan because in Pakistan government has failed miserable to deliver according to the public expectations whereas Turkish government has revolutionized the socio-economic development in the country. That is why people have great regard for their rulers in Turkey. Pakistan should learn good governance from Turkey. He proposed that Pakistan, Turkey, China and Russia should form a block and co-operate with each other in all fields. He also expressed that now voices are raising to setup military courts in Pakistan.

Farrukh Sohail Goindi said political structure of Turkey is very strong as compared to Pakistan. Turkish people respect Pakistanis who contributed a lot in setting up their first Bank in Turkey. Turkish people are true nationalists. Development of modern Turkey was based on two slogans “strengthen economy” and “more democracy”. There is no war between Islam and blasphemy in Turkey. Religious terrorism is recently introduced in Turkey, Farrukh Sohail Goindi added.