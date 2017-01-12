Larkana

An Anti-Polio Awareness Walk will be held on January 14 aimed at creating awareness among masses for the forthcoming 4-day National Immunization campaign starting from January 16.

The walk will start from Old DHO office Larkana and concluded at Jinnah Bagh Larkana. The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Khasif Ali Tipu will lead the walk.

This was stated by District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana, Dr. Abdul Fateh Bughio here on Wednesday. He urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.—APP