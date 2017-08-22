Awareness walk on Fruit Fly Management at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Fruit Fly Management Week from 21-26 August 2017 commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday in compliance with the directions of Secretary Agriculture, Government of Punjab.

The objective to observe this week is to promote and practice management practices for management of fruit flies at mass scale in the province. This campaign is being launched in all districts of Punjab simultaneously.

At PMAS-AAUR, activities for this week started with organizing awareness walk to promote Fruit fly management techniques. Teachers and students of all departments of Faculty of Food & Crop Sciences along with other faculties joined this walk. Internees of the Prime Minister’s National Internship Program also participated the walk. The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Food & Crop Sciences, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Abbasi, Chairmen of different Departments of Agriculture were among the participants.

Students were holding Banners and Play cards with the messages about management of Fruit fly. While addressing, Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad emphasized that it is very important to promote fruit fly management techniques in order to minimize the losses of this notorious insect pests and to increase quantity and quality of the field produce especially of the fruits and vegetables. The participants of the walk moved through the university premises and it ended in the Department of Entomology.