Staff Reporter

An awareness seminar on hygiene and a walk in connection with the “World Hand Hygiene Day” were organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to disseminate the knowledge regarding the importance of hygiene among the health providers of the hospital. A large number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff attended the seminar.

Public health experts and Turkish doctors including Dr. Mehmat delivered lectures on the topic. VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Sardar Fakhar Imam and MS SGRH Dr. Nauman Matloof has said that effective infection control and appropriate management of hospital waste could reduce the stay period of the patients in the hospital which would also helpful to minimize the bed occupancy rate.