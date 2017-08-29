Awareness seminar on Fruit Fly Management held at PMAS-AAUR

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

The speakers at a seminar on Fruit Fly Management emphasized that every individual have to pay a due role to root out the causes and cope with fruit flies. They stated this while addressing a seminar held here on Monday in connection with Fruit Fly Management Week at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

They highlighted the efficacy of different traps to control fruit flies and informed that over 350 species out of 4000 are the major cause of economic losses. Pakistan is suffering by 11 species and facing a loss of over $200 million annually. They suggested the tools, techniques, limitations and remedial measures to overcome the damages being caused by fruit flies in order to meet the export standards of various countries.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while Deans, Directors, faculty members, students and officials from agriculture department were also present. The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR Department of Entomology in collaboration with District government on the directive of Punjab government with an aim to mobilize all agriculture related departments for the field knowledge of fruit flies to overcome the losses.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, the VC addressing the participants appreciated the role of Punjab Government for the exposure of agriculture and development of the country.