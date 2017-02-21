Awareness on donating money

Peshawar

Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a project of Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcast, Tuesday holds a seminar titled “Haq Haqdar Tak” to create awareness among people while donating charity money.

The seminar held at Paraplegic Centre Hayatabd here Tuesday besides others was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, CEO PPC, Bushra Takeen, Chief Coordinator, Bashir Anwar, DG PID, Abdul Majeed Niazi and Chairman, Paraplegic Centre, Syed Muhammad Ilays.

Speaking on the occasion, Bushra Takeen said that objectives of PPC included to forward recommendations and proposals to counter increasing trends of violence in the society.—APP