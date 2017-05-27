Awarding Indian army major insult to humanity: Al-Moosvi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Shari Shain, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has condemned the honouring of an Indian Army officer who tied a civilian in Badgam to a vehicle and used him as a human shield.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Budgam said that the Army Major brazenly used a Kashmiri youth as a human shield which was an act of cowardice and insult to humanity. The international community, particularly, the UN should take cognizance of the act, he added.

The APHC leader said that BJP and RSS wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiments and under a well chalked out strategy brutalities were being inflicted upon them.—KMS