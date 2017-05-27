Awarding of army officer who tied IOK man to his jeep flayed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has denounced the awarding of an army officer who tied an innocent civilian to his jeep as a human shield and termed the act as a serious crime against humanity.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said that awarding the criminal officer for his inhuman act vindicated the stance of Hurriyet leadership that Indian forces’ personnel were involved in war crimes and were patronized and encouraged by Indian leadership.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing the worst kind of Indian atrocities for last several decades.

He said that India claimed to be the largest democracy of the world but its democratic credentials stand exposed in occupied Kashmir.

He said that so far not a single Indian policeman or soldier involved in serious human rights violations had been punished rather they were being encouraged and awarded for their brutal actions.

The Mirwaiz said that male and female students of the territory had come to the streets and were demanding their birthright to self-determination.

He appealed to the United Nations, International Court of Justice and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

Later, as per the programme of the joint resistance leadership, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a protest demonstration against the award of the Indian army officer who tied an innocent civilian to his jeep as a human shield in Badgam last month.

A large number of people participated in the protest demonstration. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.—KMS