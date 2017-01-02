Award-winning student commits ‘suicide’

Committee to probe into death case

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Final-year student of Sindh University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from ceiling fan of her hostel room late Sunday night.

The girl NR was found hanged with ceiling fan of her room in the varsity’s hostel in Jamshoro. The hostel’s administration informed the police was probing about the alleged suicide, sources said.

She was studying in the varsity’s Sindhi Department, had previously bagged top position in her masters exams. Her body was first shifted to the hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the bereaved family.

According to sources at the hostel, she had returned from her hometown on December 31 while the winter vacations were still going on. ‘She was working on her final year thesis which she had to submit on January 15,’ source said.

Meanwhile, the deceased brother rejected the claims of suicide, saying his sister neither faced any problem in her personal life nor she was suffering from any mental illness. ‘We demand an impartial investigation into her death,’ he said.

The Vice Chancellor has constituted a five-member committee to probe into suicide of a position holder final year female student of Sindh University, Jamshoro. Body of 22-year-old Naila, a brilliant student of the university was found hanging with ceiling fan of the hostel of university apparently seemed as she herself took her life.