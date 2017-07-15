Award ceremony held to pay homage to Edhi

Staff Reporter

Tributes were paid to renowned humanitarian and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi at a programme held by Pakistan Quiz Society to Khidmat-e-Insaniat Award on Faisal Edhi (son of late Edhi Sahab) here. The programme was attended by people from different walks of life and they were very happy to see the son of legendary Edhi Sahab among themselves and hoped that Faisal Edhi will continue the mission of his great father in style, said a statement on Friday.

Prominent researcher, scholar and literary figure Hafiz Nasim, who is also Chairman of the society, said that there was no parallel of the selfless services rendered by Abdul Sattar Edhi for humanity.

He hoped that Edhi Sahab’s children will continue his services to humanity the same way their father was doing.

Ansar Burney, Faisal Edhi, Qadri Idrees, Shahid Masoor, Prof S M Saeed, Fahim Ahmed Khan, Kamran Saeed, Prof Iqbal Khan, Bakr Mujeeb Hashmi, Asma Ali and Muhammad Faizan shared their views.

The speakers said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was an asset of the country and a hope of the poor people.

They said people had blind trust on Edhi and he (Edhi) would be remembered for long time in the hearts and mind of common people.

They said he was a great human being and person who rendered his life towards the cause of humanity in any difficult time of need.

Later Asma Ali presented the report on activities of the society and said that every month, the society comes up with new and comprehensive programmes like quiz contests, speech and other informative programmes for school, college and university students.

She said that the society can further enhance its mission of disseminating knowledge and information provided the well-to-do people of the society contribute towards the cause of the society through their donations.