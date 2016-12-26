Avoiding water-based conflicts

Dr Muhammad Khan

With reference to Indian officials, BBC has quoted a report that, regardless ofthe Pakistani efforts for having peace with India, Indian Government has stepped up its efforts to “stop Pakistan’s water by building huge water storagefacilities and canals along the Indus river system.” This report pointed that, “India is stepping up efforts to maximise its water use from the western rivers of the Indus basin.”

The contents of the report though brief, but are upsetting. The report indicates a serious violation of Indus Water Treaty (IWT)-1960, by India. Since Pakistan is an agrarian country, totally dependent on the water of Indus River System, having its over 45% labour class connected with agriculture, therefore will take any violation of IWT very seriously. Over 80 % raw material in Pakistan is based on Agro-based industries, all fed from these rivers. Agricultural part of the GDP constitutes 21 % of the Pakistani GDP.

Indeed, Indus River System is the life line for the entire Pakistan; therefore, the current wave of Indian water manipulation would irk Pakistan to a retaliatory mechanism, leading to a water conflict in the region. The threats emanating from Indian leadership are very clear to stop the water, flowing to Pakistan. If Indian Prime Minister was vocal enough to give a direct threat, using parliamentary language, his aids like former Finance Minister, YashwantSinha proposed BJP Government to stop water to Pakistan from the western rivers, which will increase pressure on Pakistan to come to the term with India.

This proposal came from this former Indian Minister, soon after the Uri Attack, which many in India doubt, has really happened? He along with many others believes in pressurising Pakistan by stopping the water of Pakistan. This desire of Indian leadership remained unanswered, whether India can really stop the water abruptly from the western rivers. An Indian analyst; Romshoo, feel that this process of water stoppage cannot be done through a push button. According to him, “Waters cannot be immediately stopped from flowing to Pakistan unless we are ready to inundate our own cities. Srinagar, Jammu and every other city in the state and in Punjab would get flooded if we somehow were able to prevent the waters from flowing into Pakistan.”

Another Indian IDSA scholar like UttamSinhasuggest a long term strategy of water stoppage to Pakistan and a pressure tactic too. He feels that an abrupt stoppage of water to Pakistan would be a costly affairs and there will be a pressure on India from the World Bank and International community. He suggested a gradual approach of water stoppage to Pakistan by India. In his wordings; “We have never used our rights on the western rivers. Under the Treaty, we can make use of the waters of the western rivers for irrigation, storage, and even for producing electricity, in the manner specified. If we just do what we are entitled to under the Treaty, it would be enough to send jitters through Pakistan. It would be a strong signal without doing anything drastic.”

People like UttamSinha and other Indian water experts claims that, in the light of IWT-1960, India can construct water “storage up to 3.6 million acre feet on the western rivers.” It is worth mentioning that, IWT gives absolute (full) right to India over the three eastern rivers while giving “unrestricted” flow of water to Pakistan. However, India may have the “non-consumptive” right over the western rivers, which it now trying fully use in violation of the treaty (IWT). Even India has to release a certain amount of water to eastern rivers, in order to maintain the environment along the water courses.

Both India and Pakistan has approached the World Bank for the Arbitration over the disputes, arose after Indian started construction a number of more dams, water storages and diversion for the new hydro-electric power projects on Chenab and Jhelum rivers. Rather pointing out the Indian violation of the IWT-1960, the World Bank, decided to give a pause in the appointment of Chairman for the Court of Arbitration. This decision has seriously annoyed Pakistan. There cannot be any alternative way to the IWT. The treaty is perfect, except India needs to implement it in latter and spirit. It is worth mentioning that World Bank too almost a decade in the finalisation of the treaty.

This treaty withstood the most crisis eras of Indo-Pak tensions and even the wars like 1965 and 1971. Pakistani Finance Minister, Mr Ishaq Dar has recently written a letter to the President of the World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim. He mentioned in the letter about the concerns of Pakistan. Mr Dar’s letters clearly indicate that, “World Bank’s earlier decision will seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the terms of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.” This methodology (pause) will block the options of reaching over to other forums by Pakistan.

World Bank and UNO must realise that, Pakistan cannot afford any water manipulation from Indian sides and delay in arbitration. Water of three western rivers has to be released to Pakistan as per IWT without any diversion, storage or construction of dams. The Indian strategy of water stoppage would give way to a conflicting situation, in the subcontinent, which even India can ill afford. Then, there is nuclear dimension of any future conflict in this part of the world. The world even cannot afford this emerging threat of nuclear escalation between India and Pakistan. The way forward is that World Ban, UNO and US should pressurise India for releasing the water of Pakistan Rivers and resolution of Kashmir issue as per the wishes of Kashmiris. This would bring a win- win situation for India and Pakistan while maintaining supremacy and credibility of international institutions.

— The writer is International Relations analyst based in Islamabad.

