Avoid fizzy drinks in Ramazan

Our young generation mostly desires to have so-called

carbonated drinks all the time but particularly in the holy month of Ramazan. Unfortunately, these drinks are an indispensable item of get-togethers whether it is a happy occasion or a sorrow one. Their importance is greatly elevated by the flashes of TVCs and ads on social media. For the last two decades, adult and childhood obesity is momentously increased across the world due to excessive intake of carbonated drinks. According to health experts, excessive intake increases the probability of anxiety, loss of consciousness in people and harmful for the physical and mental health of growing children. However, at first sight, these drinks seem quite economical but ironically are equally perilous to health because of ingredients such as; carbonated water, citric acid, sodium benzoate food colouring, preservatives and aromas to make smell good enough to drink. Owing to high sugar and caloric content, the rate of obesity and diabetes across the world is increasing at alarming pace. These carbonated drinks undoubtedly pacify thirst but simultaneously they possess certain ingredients that are deleterious to human health. There is a dire need to create awareness amongst the youth and concerned authorities must take stringent measures in order to put a ban on the sale of such beverages. Health experts must join hands and recommend standards for such harmful ingredients that are being used in these beverages.

HAIDER ALI

Lahore

