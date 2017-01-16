Avoid energy drinks

Fatima A.Ghafoor

Kech, Balochistan

Energy drinks, due to inclusion of lot of harmful chemicals, can cause a lot of diseases to people. It has become a fashion to have energy-booster drinks. Owing to addition of chemical like Caffeine and Taurine, drinkers feel alertness, activeness which drags them to be a avid drinker of it.

In addition, Caffeine leads us towards health problems including diabetes, fatty liver disease and dental decay. Additionally, France and Denmark prohibited few energy drinks when young athletes demises were reported. Its better to avoid drinking such energy drinks for avoiding long-term diseases.