AVLS recover 23 stolen cars

City Reporter

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) City Division have smashed a Bili car lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen cars and motorcycles from their possession.

AVLS DSP (City) Aftab Ahmad Phularwan led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Amanullah alias Bili and Azizur Rehman. The police also recovered 23 cars and two motorcycles worth Rs 10.5 million.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed to 25 incidents of motorcycle lifting in different areas of the city.

Modus oprandi of the accused was that they lifted vehicles which parked in parking plaza and markets and later they sold these in KPK on cheaper rates.

SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makain has announced cash and commendatory certificates for the AVLS raiding team.