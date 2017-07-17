Averting population growth

Tahira Irfa

HOW many people earth can support? A cliché question arises in our mind when we observe world population day or when we see explosion of population around. World Population Day tags along every year to warn us that our present rate of population growth is unsustainable and the present social and strategic issues we are encountering to take care of the demand of that population will just deteriorate in the event that we don’t accomplish anything. Consistently the world keeps on getting increasingly swarmed. While we’ve a propensity to pack ourselves into massive cities, and there are presently still long open extends of field, each year that escapes at to an ever increasing extent.

This tremendous expansion in population causes scarcity of all kinds of resources and will leave people in poverty. The existing strain of supporting our present population is already causing grievous crimes in the areas of human rights and gender equality. As more individuals come into a world that is as of now making a less than impressive display with regards to the dealing with its subjects, there are increasingly of them coming defenceless against human rights infringement, such as human trafficking and child labour. Situation is worst for Pakistan which is at 6th number in the list of most populous countries and its population growth rate is 2.1 %. According to the economic survey of Pakistan 2010-11, the total population of Pakistan is 177.1 million.

The reasons behind this massive growth are no or less opportunity cost, low per capita income, high population growth rate, low death rates, afghan refugees, early marriages, warm climate , absence of family planning, stereotypical hurdles in adopting family planning and many more. As we all are well aware of the massive destructions caused due to this population explosions, Government of Punjab is paying equal heed to this emerging threat and is focusing especially on functions of Population welfare department. Goals being set before this department mainly include Population policy formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, Demographic statistics and analysis, Mainstreaming population factor in development planning process, Provision of family welfare services including family planning and general medical care, Procurement and distribution of contraceptives, Training research and development of professional standards, Promotion of population planning activities through private and other public sector institutions.Punjab Government has provided adequate resources to tackle the issue of population growth. It is endeavour of government to expand reproductive health facilities in all rural and urban areas and a number of initiatives had been adopted to achieve the objectives.

Likewise in connection with World Population Day, Government has directed them to observe this day with full zeal and zest to sensitise about the negative effects of population growth and spread the message among masses by seeking cooperation of all segments of society. So Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi has chalked out different programs of organising seminar, walks, baby shows, talk shows, speech contests, and other similar programs for dissemination of knowledge about reproductive health facilities, provision of contraceptive and other scientific methods of birth spacing. This great awareness event is to bring a population revolution globally as well as breaking sleep of all the deeply slept people to pay their full attention and help in combating this population issue.

It will remind us that we are part of an ever growing world and awareness was being spread about the need for family planning, ways to offset poverty, and the ability to ensure that proper maternal health was observed. Not to start off too personal, but the first thing you can do is make sure that your own family planning schedule is properly taken care of. So many places in the world see an uncontrolled growth in population due to a lack of access of proper preventative measures and poor maternal health monitoring. If you’re lucky enough to not be in those areas, be sure you’re taking advantage of your privileges. While you’re at it, see what you can do to support those areas that don’t have access to these materials, and educate yourself on what we can do to help make the world a better place for all of us.

– The writer is freelance columnist based in Rawalpindi.

Email:dprrawalpindi1@gmail.com