Avalanches kills 10 Indian soldiers in IHK

Freezing weather claims lives of 27 Afghan children

Srinagar/Mazar-i-Sharif

Ten soldiers were killed while several others are missing after two avalanches in Gurez Sector of Kashmir, an army official said on Thursday.

An avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control last evening in which several soldiers were trapped, the army official said.

He said rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were saved. “Bodies of three soldiers were retrieved his morning,” he said.

The official said another avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector last evening.

“Rescue teams were able to retrieve three bodies from the spot of the incident while some soldiers are still missing,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the exact number of missing soldiers was not yet known as heavy snowfall was hampering ongoing operations.

On Wednesday, an officer was killed in an avalanche at Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district while four members of a family died in another avalanche in Gurez sector.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall and freezing weather has killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in a remote district in northern Afghanistan, officials said Thursday, with fears the toll could rise.

Roads in Darzaab in northern Jawzjan province were blocked by 50 centimetres of snow, cutting off access for villagers in the area to medical care as temperatures plunged to -10 degrees Celsius.

“Unfortunately we have 27 children killed due to heavy snowfall and freezing weather,” district governor Rahmatullah Hashar told media, saying the deaths had occurred over the last two or three days.—Agencies