Avalanche kills 7 near Lowari Tunnel

Chitral

As many as seven died and similar number injured due to land sliding and avalanche in Ziarat near Lawari tunnel in Chitral district on Sunday.

The deceased and injured persons were mechanics and technical staff of Sambu Korean construction company.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Shahab Hameed Yousafzai said after continuous heavy snowfall avalanche hit a nearby mountain rock on the top of a workshop of SAMBU construction company of Korea, working to construct 8.5 km long Lawari tunnel.

Workshop was hit by land sliding and avalanche as a result of, 14 people were covered under the debris. Chitral Levies, Chitral Scouts and Chitral Police along with local volunteers took part in rescue operation and recovered seven dead bodies and seven injured from the debris, who were rushed to Teaching Hospital of Peshawar.

According to DC Chitral those who died in this incidence were identified as Rahmat Zada of Drosh, (Chitral) Jalal Khan resident of Drosh, Rahmat Ghazi of Drosh, Nadeem Khan of Punjab, Haji Iftikhar, Kamran Khan and Muhammad Asif residents of Punjab.

Those who were injured in this mishap were Altaf Hussain of Layyah, Zamarrud Hussain of Gojar Khan, Qaisar Nisar of Sialkot, Shakeel Ahmad of Jinjirat Koh, Chitral, Gul Alam of Drosh, Mujeeb of Dhameer Arando Chitral, and Bahadar Wali of

Drosh.

Deputy Commissioner of Chitral added that roads of Arkari valley, Broghul Kan khoon are still blocked due to heavy snowfall and they were trying their best to open them soon.—APP