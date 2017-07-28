Availability of hygienic food items at reasonable prices priority

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Thursday said that provision of quality and hygienic food items to the people at affordable prices is a priority of the government.

In this regard all the required measures are being taken, besides steps for maintaining the stability of the prices of such eatables.

The Governor was talking to 13-member delegation of the Consumers Association of Pakistan, which called on Muhammad Zubair at the Governor House here.

The delegation headed by chairman of the Association, Kaukab Iqbal, apprised the Governor of the problems of the consumers.

The Governor said that the government also provides subsidy on some items to help bring them within the reach of the people.

He maintained that in order to save the people from many of the inconveniences, the vegetable market was shifted outside the city.

Similarly, Zubair said, steps are also being taken to shift the grain mar-

ket.

He was of the view that there was an effective system of surveillance from Mandi, markets and retail outlets etc.

The Governor assured that the suggestions and recommendations of the consumers’ association would be taken care of.