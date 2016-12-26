Automated system for police clearance, renunciation of citizenship cases of Overseas Pakistanis directed

Staff Reporter

Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan on Monday directed government agencies to establish automated system for police clearance and renunciation of citizenship cases of overseas Pakistanis.

In this regard it has directed Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General, Police Bureau, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Directorate General of Immigration and Passport to establish automated system for early processing of police clearance certificates and renunciation of Pakistan Citizenship of Overseas Pakistanis and to further establish its monitoring and evaluation system.

Senior Advisor (Law) and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar said this initiative has been taken on several complaints filed by Overseas Pakistanis in Federal Ombudsman Secretariat wherein requests were made for their early processing of these cases which kept pending for the last many months.

He said with establishment of automated system for police clearance certificates and renunciation of citizenship, not only the cases of Overseas Pakistanis would be resolved in 30 days but would establish good coordination among various government organizations.

Mr. Khokhar said Federal Ombudsman Office has also sought details of pending cases of police clearance and citizenship from respective Agencies and strategy for their early resolution.

Hafiz Ahsaan said directions have been issued to respective agencies to submit comprehensive strategy for streamlining Overseas Pakistanis applications within four weeks. The subject matter is fixed for hearing on December 28, 2016 in Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad.