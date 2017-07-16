City Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said the working regarding automated number plate reading system was about to finish and soon this project will be launched in the city soon.

He said this while Presiding over a meeting here regarding automated number plate reading system, E- Challaning and E-Licensing at Punjab Safe City Authority. SSP Punjab Safe City Authority Nasir Akbar Khan, representatives of Customs, Excise and concerned departments were present on the occasion.

SSP said that City Traffic Police Lahore was taking very important measures to improve traffic system with the collaboration of its allied departments i.e. Punjab Safe City Authority, PITB, Excise Deptt. TEPA, TEVTA and other concerned departments, through these measures citizens will be able to get the best transport facilities on the roads and reach their destination without any difficulty.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Punjab Safe City Nasir Akbar Khan said that the cameras of safe city, installed on roads, will be able to read the number plates of vehicles after launching Automated Number Plate Reading System, challans will be sent to the driver’s postal address.