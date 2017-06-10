Authority to take up Rs11.10b priority development projects

CDA Board approves Rs37.9b budget for 2017-18

Zubair Qureshi

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved Rs37.9 billion for the Financial Year 2017-18 in its meeting held here at CDA Headquarters here on Friday. The budget meeting was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting was attended by Member Finance Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz, Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada, Member Planning and Design / Engineering Asad Mehbbob Kiyani and Member Estate Khushal Khan.

The development budget for the year 2017-18, the total outlay of the spending during 2017-18 has been estimated at Rs37.9 billion. The development budget is estimated at Rs21.18 billion which is 56pc of the total budget.

The development budget estimate is inclusive of Rs11.10 billion for “Priority Development Projects” to be undertaken in the Capital City during 2017-18. CDA’s Non-Development expenditure is estimated at Rs.16,78 billion which is 44% of the total budget.

The priority projects approved in the budget 2017-18 includes construction of Bhara Kahu bypass, development of sectors E-12, C-15 & I-15, construction of interchanges at Sohan and Khanna on Islamabad Expressway, dualization of Attaturk Aenue (Embassy Road), construction of underpass on Faisal Avenue, construction of Khayaban-e-Margalla from GT Road to D-12 and rehabilitation of IJP Road etc. The budget 2017-18 will be sent to Capital Administration and Development Division for final approval.