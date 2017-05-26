Authorities urged to withdraw forces around Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

The Jamia Auqaf Committee, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urged the puppet authorities to refrain from deploying Indian forces’ personnel near the Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramazan.

The committee spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the presence of hundreds of forces’ personnel around the Masjid instills fear among the worshippers. “It is because of such a huge deployment of forces around Jamia Masjid that peace is disrupted every Friday and it also becomes a major reason for inconvenience caused to worshippers who come to Jamia Masjid travelling long distances,” he added.

The committee asked the authorities to refrain from deployment of forces around the historic mosque and turning the areas around it into a military garrison, especially during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan as thousands of people from other districts.—KMS