Authorities recover arms, explosives at Chaklala Railway station

Rawalpindi

A major terror bid was foiled by the alert staff of Chaklala Railway Station and the security agencies here on Sunday. According to details, the Pakistan Railways staff at Chaklala Railway station found an unclaimed gunny bag near the sign board of the Station. They informed the police and the Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately summoned. Police said that explosive material hidden in the gunny bag was recovered. The arms in the bag also included three rifles, machine gun and bullets in addition to explosive material. A suspected motorcycle was also taken into custody from the site. Police said they suspect that the arms and explosives were either to be used at Chaklala railway station or some other places in the city to carry out terrorist activity.—INP