Authorities fail to drain out rain water from roads

City Reporter

Numerous roads in Karachi were inundated on Sunday after rain lashed the city for the last two consecutive days, exposing the city’s vulnerable infrastructure.

Despite the passage of 24 hours, the authorities failed to drain out the water from the provincial capital’s roads.

The situation has created immense problems for the people as the flooded roads affected the movement of pedestrians and frequently broke down the vehicles.

However; government’s claims of draining the water were left hollow as various roads including Old City area and University road were submerged into rain water.

No arrangements were seen to drain out the water from the roads as the staff and machinery were witnessed missing from the scene.

Trains’ schedule at Cantt station was also affected with Sukkur Express arriving after a delay of six and a half hour.

The passengers waited for prolonged hours at the station in trembling cold.

According to railways spokesperson, there was water on railways track and it took them more time to reach the destination. They said that work was going on to make sure that trains reach as soon as possible.