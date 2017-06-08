Authorities directed to complete water supply, sewerage projects till June 30

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mahmood Wednesday directed WASA officers to expedite work on ongoing water supply and sewerage development projects to facilitate the residents.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD has instructed the officers to speed up pace of work on ongoing development projects in NA-52 and PP-6 to ensure compeletion of all projects till June, 30.

Negligence on part of concerned officials would not be tolerated, he added.

He said work on water supply projects for Morgah, Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Chaudharian, Gulraiz and the adjoining areas was underway and would be completed soon.

He said, 18 new tube wells approved by Punjab government on the recommendations of Federal Interior Minister, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan worth Rs 600 million had been installed along Islamabad Expressway.

Two underground water storage tanks having 2.5 million gallon capacity at Kotha Kalan besides a big ground water tank with 400,000 gallon capacity had been constructed at Dhoke Chaudharian.

Similarly, three overhead water tanks having capacity of 10, 30 and 50 million gallons had been constructed at Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Chaudharian and Morgah respectively, he said adding, work on laying five kilometers long 14, 16 and 18 inch diameter water supply pipelines from water works and tube wells besides a 60 kilometers long distribution network was in final stage.

Likewise, work on laying sewerage lines in PP-6, 70 to 75 UCs for the localities of Shakrial, I-III, Khana Daak and Gangal is being completed swiftly at a cost of Rs 550 million. These projects were also approved on the recommendation of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan. Under the projects, 21 to 48 inch diameter pipelines and 9 to 18 inch diameter secondary lines were being laid, he added.