Authorities cannot control IOK situation by force: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the Indian authorities have to understand that they cannot control the situation by resorting to brute force.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said that spontaneous mass student protests and agitation across the Valley clearly showed that every section and segment of the Kashmiri society was actively connected with the liberation struggle.

He said, the puppet authorities have to change their prohibitory mindset and allow students to reclaim their space for activism and freedom of expression in college and university campuses, as is the norm across the world. He said extreme state repression in all forms further pushes the people to resist and stand up against it, despite fatal consequences for them.

The Mirwaiz said keeping leadership in jails or under house detention for months or for years has proved futile in containing the problem.“…it is a pan-Kashmir people’s political struggle and not confined to any particular section that it can be isolated and curbed by force,” he added.

He said that much blood of innocent Kashmiris had flowed down the Jhelum and people of Kashmir did not even want the death of Indian soldiers. “They want the death dance to stop,” he added.

The Hurriyet forum Chairman said for ending bloodshed and establishing real peace in Kashmir and the region India had to behave as a genuine and mature democracy.—KMS