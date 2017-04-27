Austrian ambassador says Islamabad is most beautiful city of the world

Staff Reporter

Austrian Ambassador Lucas Bachmayer met Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that for the first time in the history of Capital City, responsibility of development of the city have been entrusted upon the elected representatives and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is taking concrete steps to make Islamabad most beautiful city of the world. He informed the visiting dignitary about tourism and investment opportunity in the Islamabad.

He further said that MCI is resolving long standing issues of the residents. He further added that development activities all around the city are being carried out with any discrimination. He informed that road carpeting of all roads of the Diplomatic Enclave has been completed and steps are being taken to further beautify the Diplomatic Enclave.

Austrian Ambassador said that Islamabad is most beautiful city of the World. He said that Islamabad is known for its natural beauty and its lush green character. He thanked the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz on behalf of Diplomatic community residing in Islamabad.