Austria bars Turkish minister over rally plans

Ankara

Austria has banned Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to take part in a political march marking the anniversary of a failed military coup against the Ankara government.

“He has been barred because his visit was not planned as part of a bilateral exchange, but was about his public appearance at an event marking the coup attempt,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Thomas Schnoell told media on Monday. Schnoell explained that the minister’s attendance at the rally would have threatened “public order.” Austria’s ban comes days after the Dutch government warned Turkey against sending its deputy prime minister, Tugrul Turkes, to address a rally in the eastern Netherlands this week to mark the anniversary of last July’s abortive coup.—Agencies