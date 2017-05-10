Australian team confirms participation in Blind CWC 2018

Islamabad

Australian team has confirmed its participation in the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 to be hosted by Pakistan.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be hosting the World Cup matches in Pakistan and Dubai scheduled to be held early next year. Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said Australia is the fifth team to confirm its participation in the tournament.

“India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal had also confirmed their participations in the event”.

“South Africa and West Indies are yet to confirm their entries but hopefully they will do so in the days to come,” he said. He said Asian teams India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have confirmed playing matches in Pakistan while matches with European countries including Australia, South Africa and West Indies would be played in Dubai,” he said and added the final would also be played in Pakistan. Sultan said we had requested the government for financial assistance for the successful holding of the world cup.—APP