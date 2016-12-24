Australian ride-share, car-booking app launched in Faisalabad

Karachi

Limofied, an Australian-owned, rapidly growing ride-share, car-hire and car-booking app, has been launched in Pakistan. After a magnificent launch in Lahore recently, this team of ‘transport-management specialists’ has now launched their innovative services in Faisalabad too.

It allows passengers using smartphones to submit a trip-request, which is then transmitted to the closest Limofied™ drivers, who use their legally registered vehicles to provide timely, comfortable, courteous and most economical transportation services, to diverse segments of consumers.

A grand ceremony was held at a local hotel, to launch the services of Limofied™ in Faisalabad and some surrounding rural areas too. So the people of Faisalabad can now conveniently book a car for point-to-point travel, airport transfers, weddings or special events for corporate clients and leisure travels. Soon, these services will also be expanded to Karachi and all other important cities of Pakistan. Limofied will bring a whole new standard of high quality, professional car-travel services, which Uber and Careem have failed to deliver.

The wide range of Limofied features, includes ‘Le Femme’ an exclusive program for nurturing female drivers (Captains), to empower and facilitate women. It promises the ultimate security and peace-of-mind for the female passengers, who prefer to be driven around by a well-trained lady-driver. The customers can access reliable 24/7 facilities, through a world-class App, website and service center – seamlessly connected to its vast network of professional and licensed drivers. It is the ideal choice for discerning clients, who value their time & safety, while appreciating quality delivered by the industry’s best drivers, reaching them on-time, every time.

The CEO of Limofied Technologies Ltd. – Syed Muhammad Kashif Iqbal stated that: “Being a Pakistani living abroad, it was my desire to make innovative contributions to empower the deprived segments in our motherland, through technological solutions, that create sustainable employment opportunities. Limofied is the first platform that is introducing ‘Motorcycle Taxi’ in Faisalabad, allowing the bike-owners to earn a respectable income.

Limofied has added two more services in its App at Faisalabad Launch. A service called MOTOTaxi, (Motorcycle Taxi) and the Rickshaw.—NNI